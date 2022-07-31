Grants available for historic monuments and structures

Various heritage grant schemes are available for the preservation, conservation, and/or development of historic monuments and historic structures, Cllr Gary Doherty was told when he raised the matter at the last meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

He had asked what grant schemes currently exist for the redevelopment of historical monuments and structures.

In a reply he was told details of these grant schemes are updated periodically on the County Donegal Heritage Office website at:

www.donegalcoco.ie/culture/heritage/heritagegrants/

"Each of the separate funding agencies has different criteria for evaluation of applications so much will depend on the specific nature of the work planned and the ethos under which the work will be carried out.

"The grant conditions and closing dates for receipt of applications vary considerably between agencies and grant schemes. All the grant schemes are competitive and retrospective funding is not available," said the response.

He was informed that some of the grant schemes that may be relevant included the Built Heritage Investment Scheme; Historic Structures Fund and grants for the Renewal or Repair of Thatch Roofs of Houses from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; the Community Monuments Fund from the National Monuments Service; the Community Heritage Grant Scheme and the Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme from The Heritage Council; Conservation Grants from the Irish Georgian Society as well as the Thatch Repair Grant Scheme, the Development Fund Initiative and the Minor Tourism-Related Works Grant Scheme all from Donegal County Council.

Cllr Doherty was also told that further advice is available from the County Donegal Heritage Office or the Conservation Office at the council.