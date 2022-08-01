Positive response to council environmental campaigns

Good response from the public to environmental initiatives
Donegal County Council enjoyed a positive public response from a number of environmental campaigns during June and July.
The council's waste awareness officer, environment section, Suzanne Bogan told the recent meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District these included compost giveaway events held as part of national Food Waste Recycling Week at each of the council's six recycling centres.
She said the public also received a Food Waste Recycling starter pack as part of this.
Ms Bogan added their Half Price Bulky Goods initiative funded under the government's Anti Dumping Initiative was also well received as was the Leave No Trace Love This Place summer campaign which encourages visitors to scenic areas and beaches to take their rubbish home with them
