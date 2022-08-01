Over 1,000 attend Art in the Park in Falcarragh

Over a thousand people gathered on Saturday in the beautiful surroundings of Ballyconnell House, Falcarragh to experience Art in the Park.

This was the first in-person event by the newly established Cloich Cheann Fhaola-based arts collective Turas Úr.

Art in the Park provided a multi-sensory experience for participants, with large-scale sculptures, hands-on workshops, multi-media presentations, and live music.

The Turas Úr artists (Leanne McLaughlin, Ewan Berry, Máire Nic Fhearraigh, Mickey McFadden, Cathal McGinley, Laura Nic Dhuibhir, and Ed Devane) created beautiful sculptures from diverse materials including wood, willow, rope, and paper that explored themes of nature, sense of place and our relationship to the world.

People also took part in workshops to create their own paper sculptures and sound installation.

The event featured a movie tent – showing an extraordinary film piece created by the Turas Úr artists. Music was provided by local talent Conor Mangan, Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Wilson, and Sinead Gallagher. The headline act was the foot stomping ska/reggae/folk fusion Bréag, from Belfast.

A sculpture by Laura Nic Dhuibhir Sculpture which was on display at the event

Turas Úr manager, Leanne McLaughlin said they were delighted with the day's events.

“It is our goal as a group to widen participation in the arts and to give the community an opportunity to experience visual art and performance in a family-friendly environment.

"We were delighted with the huge numbers who turned out on the day and extremely grateful to all the volunteers and helpers that made the day possible”

Local resident Carmel McGill added: “It's just wonderful. The art, the sculptures, the music. Getting to see people and meet in such a fantastic environment”

Turas Úr wishes to thank all the volunteers who made the event possible; Kevin Barrett and Falcarragh C.E. scheme, Údarás na Gaeltacht, Falcarragh Park Run, CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola, and all the stewards and helpers.

"We are extremely grateful to our funders Ealaín na Gaeltacht (and Danielle Nic Phaidín for their guidance) and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Donegal County Council, said Leanne.