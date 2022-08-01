Search

01 Aug 2022

Over 1,000 attend Art in the Park in Falcarragh

Crowds enjoyed a multi-sensory experience in a family-friendly environment

Over 1,000 attend Art in the Park in Falcarragh

Participants enjoying one of the art workshops held in Falcarragh on Saturday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Over a thousand people gathered on Saturday in the beautiful surroundings of Ballyconnell House, Falcarragh to experience Art in the Park.

This was the first in-person event by the newly established Cloich Cheann Fhaola-based arts collective Turas Úr.

Art in the Park provided a multi-sensory experience for participants, with large-scale sculptures, hands-on workshops, multi-media presentations, and live music.

The Turas Úr artists (Leanne McLaughlin, Ewan Berry, Máire Nic Fhearraigh, Mickey McFadden, Cathal McGinley, Laura Nic Dhuibhir, and Ed Devane) created beautiful sculptures from diverse materials including wood, willow, rope, and paper that explored themes of nature, sense of place and our relationship to the world.

People also took part in workshops to create their own paper sculptures and sound installation.

The event featured a movie tent – showing an extraordinary film piece created by the Turas Úr artists. Music was provided by local talent Conor Mangan, Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Wilson, and Sinead Gallagher. The headline act was the foot stomping ska/reggae/folk fusion Bréag, from Belfast.

A sculpture by Laura Nic Dhuibhir Sculpture which was on display at the event

Turas Úr manager, Leanne McLaughlin said they were delighted with the day's events.

“It is our goal as a group to widen participation in the arts and to give the community an opportunity to experience visual art and performance in a family-friendly environment.

"We were delighted with the huge numbers who turned out on the day and extremely grateful to all the volunteers and helpers that made the day possible”

Local resident Carmel McGill added: “It's just wonderful. The art, the sculptures, the music. Getting to see people and meet in such a fantastic environment”

Turas Úr wishes to thank all the volunteers who made the event possible; Kevin Barrett and Falcarragh C.E. scheme, Údarás na Gaeltacht, Falcarragh Park Run, CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola, and all the stewards and helpers.

"We are extremely grateful to our funders Ealaín na Gaeltacht (and Danielle Nic Phaidín for their guidance) and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Donegal County Council, said Leanne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media