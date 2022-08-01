Donegal makers host hands-on workshops as part of August Craft Month

There is certainly a bit of magic in the air when it comes to creativity in Donegal, with the county being home to a host of traditional and contemporary crafters.

And thanks to the August Craft Month initiative, people will have the opportunity to try their hand at some of these skills.

Who knows, participants could discover a skill or passion they never knew they had, leading them to develop a deeply expressive and more fulfilling career or hobby.

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, and there are a number of events taking place in Donegal.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Local makers Joan Carey and the Donegal Design Makers are among those on this year’s programme.

Art and soul creative experiences

Location: Joan Carey Art and Soul, Quay Street, Donegal town

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Price: €65

In this activity, you will learn the art of Nuno felt, a process of working natural fibres together through a massage process. Participants will use silk chiffon and a range of merino wool, local alpaca, and other fibres to create a piece of art, in this case, a wall hanging. Hat making and beginner silk painting are also available.

Memories of Summer

Location: Main Street, Ardara, Donegal

Date: Continues until August 15

Price: Free

Since it was founded in 2009 Donegal Designer Makers have been dedicated to showcasing the work of the current exponents of a long tradition of excellence in craft and design in Donegal.

‘Memories of Summer’ is an exhibition of Ceramics, Batik, Soap, Weaving, Jewellery, and more, influenced by our memories of summer.

Craft NI, Design and Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft and Design have come together to deliver this important initiative.

Further details are available at www.augustcraftmonth.org along with the full programme of events.