Hugh turnout as tractor run raises €12,500 for Donaghmore NS

A total of €12,500 was raised at the annual Elaine McGlinchey Memorial Tractor Run in Castlefin.
The proceeds will go to Donaghmore National School in Liscooley.
Tractors, trucks and even some motorbikes all came together for the cavalcade from McGill’s Field which went along the Castlefin to Lifford road.
The turnout and support reflects the high esteem in which the late Elaine McGlinchey was held. She sadly passed away having lost her brave battle with cancer a few years ago.
The organisers wish to thank all those who supported the event in any way.
Paul Kilpatrick, Allen Wylie, Garry McBride and Marcus Barnett at the Elaine McGlinchey Memorial Tractor Run in Castlefin on Sunday last which after a great day raised €12,500 for Donaghmore NS. Photos Clive Wasson
Gillian Smith, Lisa Wauchope, Louse Doherty, Lynn Wauchope, Sylvia McGlinchey and Gemma Porter at the Elaine McGlinchey Memorial Tractor Run in Castlefin on Sunday last which after a great day raised €12,500 for Donaghmore NS.
Georga Wray, Ben and Maisi Kilpatrick at the Elaine McGlinchey Memorial Tractor Run in Castlefin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.