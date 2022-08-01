In pictures: Dragon boat Regatta brings international party to Donegal

There was a phenomenal sense of celebration at the pier in Donegal Town as Donegal Dragons hosted their first Regatta since 2019.

Hundreds of dragon boat paddlers from all over the world gathered for the event on Saturday afternoon. Old friendships were renewed, new ones were forged and everyone present was soaking up the party atmosphere.

With Mayor of Donegal Town Pauric Kennedy acting as MC for the day, there was entertainment from the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation Choir ahead of racing.

This was followed by a Zumba warmup from Sarah Marie McDevitt of Pinehill Studios.

Teams then took to the water, each one competing in two heats in the hope of securing a place in one of two finals - the Mixed category, and the Breast Cancer Survivors (BCS) category.

As well as the local Donegal Dragons team, there were crews from Italy, England, Sligo, Dublin and Kilkenny, with members joined by paddlers from as far afield and Australia, Belgium and Canada.

The Mixed Category was won by Soaring Dragons, a strong UK team made up of men and women, and based in Loughborough, Leicestershire. Second were the all-women home team, Donegal Dragons Inspire, followed closely in Third Place by Athy Dragon Hearts.

In a first for Donegal Town, there was a Breast Cancer Survivors category at the Regatta, which was won by the trailblazing Plurabelle Paddlers. This Dublin-based club was the first dragon boat team in Ireland, and is made up entirely of breast cancer survivors.

The visiting Italian teams claimed second and third places in the BCS final.

It was also a great day for Donegal Dolphins, one of only two U18 dragon boat teams in Ireland. While there was no youth category this time around, the crew certainly held their own, finishing ahead of adult teams in each of their two races.

There was also a sea-themed fancy dress competition which was won by neighbouring club Medb’s Dragon Warriors from Sligo.

After racing, there was a barbecue at the pier, with further entertainment and karaoke on the Waterbus.

This was a truly international event, and a big boost to the local economy with hundreds of paddlers and family members staying in and around Donegal Town.

Donegal Dragons would like to thank all the businesses who supported the Regatta and who have supported the club throughout the last few years. They would also like to thank all the volunteers and club members who helped prepare for the Regatta, and who kept everything running smoothly and safely on the day.

More information on the club and on how to get involved in dragon boating can be found on the Donegal Dragons Facebook page.