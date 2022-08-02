Cash register stolen from Rathmullan take-away over festival weekend

Pier Road Rathmullan
A cash register was stolen from a Rathmullan take-away during the festival in Rathmullan. The cash register, which contained a sum of money, was taken from the premises at Pier Road between 11.40pm last Saturday, July 30 and 2.30pm on Sunday.
Entry may have been gained to the premises by a side-window which had been left ajar. No damage was caused during the incident. Gardaí believe the intent was to get the money in the cash register.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to please call Milford Gardaí on 074 91 53060. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
