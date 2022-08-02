Search

02 Aug 2022

Garda appeal for information after burglaries at The Haw in Lifford

Power washer, sunglasses, survival kit, gold micro binoculars among items stolen

Lifford

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

02 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Letterkenny Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public in relation to a couple of related incidents that occurred at The Haw, Lifford between 2.50am and 3.30am on Friday, July 29.

A business premises was burgled and items were stolen from a van. Two men gained entry to the business premises and stole a red Honda power washer, a floor rug and a floor lamp with a square shade. They also stole a number of items from a van which was parked at the property; a pair of red Oakley sunglasses, a blue Northface jacket, a black survival kit containing a mini saw and a flip knife, a waterproof HD speaker, Android ear pods, 2 power banks, a first-aid kit, gold micro binoculars in a black pouch and a phone charger with a silver lead.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who travelled along the N15 between Castlefin and Lifford around that time and who had a dashcam to please make the footage available to gardaí.

They are particularly interested in any sightings of a silver Vauxhall Vectra, partial registration ‘XLZ’ in the area. If anybody seen this car in the area or believes that they may have captured it on dashcam footage, gardaí are asking them to please contact them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

Anyone who is approached in relation to the sale of any of the listed items ought to contact gardaí also. 

News

