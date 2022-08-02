Anger among residents after damage caused to Buncrana park

Anyone with information on the incident can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540
Gardaí are appealing for information after damage was caused to an ornament and flowers in a Buncrana park.
The incident at the park at Riverview took place at around 4.30am on July 25.
Damage was caused to a swan ornament in the park and flowers were pulled out of a number of other ornaments.
Gardaí say CCTV has captured two males causing the damage. One of them was wearing a T-shirt and light-coloured shorts with dark trainers.
The other was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top. They both left on foot in the direction of Riverview Park following the incident.
Gardaí say the park is well-kept and maintained by the residents and great disappointment and anger has been caused as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.