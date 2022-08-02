17-year-old Inishowen girl missing

Nicole McGinley
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Nicole McGinley who is missing from Quigleys Point since Sunday night, July 31
Nicole is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings, and white runners.
Anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
