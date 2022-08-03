Councillor asks if staff are ready for more freak weather

Concerns have been expressed about the readiness of Donegal County Council's emergency services in the event of another freak storm, similar to the one that hit east Inishowen a few weeks ago.

Speaking at the last Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting, Cllr Gerry Crawford said he wanted to know the state of readiness of their emergency services in the event of such a storm again.

He added he didn't expect a response right away but hoped one would be available for their next meeting in September.

"In light of the obvious threats of flooding to places like Ballybofey, Castlefin, and Lifford and taking into account the experiences of what happened in east Inishowen, how do our emergency services feel about the position they found themselves in dealing with this close call? Are they happy they have everything in place that should be in place going forward?

It had the potential to be worse and it could have happened in the Finn Valley," he said.