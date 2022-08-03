Search

03 Aug 2022

Almost €400,000 in funding announced for Donegal outdoor adventure projects

Community projects across the county have received funding

UPDATE: Warning Donegal town pier area may flood at high tide

Among the funding is €30,000 for Donegal Town pier for a disability hoist lift and pontoon

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Almost €400,000 funding to develop outdoor adventure projects across Donegal has been announced.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, is aimed at enhancing outdoor amenities such as walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches. 

It also aims to provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.  

It’s official - Donegal had the worst weather in the country in July

Strongest wind, most rain and lowest temperatures of anywhere in the country

Among funding announced is € 30,000 for the refurbishment of the existing access path to the Portbane beach and €30,000 for Donegal Rowability at Donegal Town pier for a disability hoist lift and pontoon.

The Fintragh to Largy coastal path project is to receive €50,000 and €30,000 is to go to the Kincasslagh tower upgrade for the access road to the signal tower and the provision of bench seating.

Kirkstown Development is to receive €30,000 for a new walkway linking Letterkenny to its hinterland.

The Leenan coastal trail extension at Urris has been awarded €29,700.

At the Ards, €30,000 is to go to the Master John's Marsh easy access trail, as well as the restoration of a natural wetland.

In Inishowen, €50,000 has been awarded to develop plans for the restoration of a jetty in Culdaff.

In Donegal Town, the Rossylongan estate walks project has been awarded €30,000 for the reinstatement of walks .

Inishowen Development Partnership has received funding of €29,750 for the Sharagore wetland trail.

The Slí Na Finne project has received funding of €30,000 for improvement works and funding has also been awarded to the Stragill bridge and beach access path at Linsfort.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the funding saying: “We are at the height of summer now and families and tourists alike are out and about enjoying our wonderful outdoor amenities in Donegal. This funding of almost €400,000 will support projects right throughout Donegal. Thanks to all of those community groups involved in the projects.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media