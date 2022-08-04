Missing Inishowen girl located safe and well

The 17-year-old girl missing from her home in Inishowen has been found.
The teenager went missing from her Quigley's Point home on Sunday last, July 31 and an alert had been issued by her family and the gardaí.
The Garda Press Office reports this (Thursday) morning that she has been located safe and well.
