Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Elizabeth Mc Fadden formerly Tara Court, Letterkenny

- Margaret McHugh, Glengesh Ardara

- Andy McDaid, Galway/Carndonagh

- Jimmy Sharkey, Falcarragh

- Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore

- Madeline Gallagher, Lifford

- Manus McEleney, Clonmany

- Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh

- Evelyn Doherty, Gleneely

- Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey / Killygordon

- Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

- John Henry, Redcastle

- Pat O'Keefe, Dublin and Convoy

Elizabeth Mc Fadden formerly Tara Court, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Mc Fadden formerly Tara Court, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of her son Eddie Mc Fadden, Drumherrive, Ramelton, on Friday, August 5 from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 6 at 10:15am going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media on the following link:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Margaret McHugh, Glengesh Ardara

The death has occurred of Margaret McHugh, Glengesh Ardara. Her remains will reposes at McCabe Funeral premises today, Thursday, August 4 from 5.30pm followed by removal to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 7.30.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, August 5, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House private please.

Andy McDaid, Galway/Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Andy McDaid, Ballymara, Milltown, Galway and Carndonagh. Formerly of Lincoln, UK and Camatra, Carndonagh.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Mary, children Theresa, Caroline, Andrew, Nora, Bernadette, Brendan and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers Charlie and Frank, sisters Mary, Kay and Ethna, brother-in-law Tommy, sisters-in-law Nora and Barbara, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, August 4 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Joseph's Church, Milltown for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilclooney Cemetery. Funeral Mass available to view at www.churchtv.ie/milltown/.

Jimmy Sharkey, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Jimmy Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his niece Rosemary Curran’s residence in Shroughan, Falcarragh. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

House private after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Friday, August 5 at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page and on the parish webcam.

Anne Cooley, Derrybeg/Gweedore



The death has taken place at her home of Anne Cooley (née Coll), Cotteen, Derrybeg, formerly Stranacorkra, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 8.30pm nightly. Wake private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Madeline Gallagher, Lifford



The death has occurred of Madeline Gallagher, nee McFeely, 88 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

She is lovingly missed by her husband Thomas, daughters and sons Caroline, Aileen (partner John) Thomas Jnr, Jamie, grandchildren Cormac, Ellie, Kacie, Amelia, Thomas, her brother and sisters Seamus, Phyllis, Annette Bell and all her extended family and friends.

Madeline was predeceased by her parents Lila and James McFeely.

Remains reposing at her late residence. House private please to family friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 5 at 11am in Patrick’s Church, Murlog with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at www.clonleighparish.com.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Manus McEleney, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Manus McEleney, Mindoran, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, August 5 at 10.20am, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh Community Hospital, care of any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors. House private please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh



The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Curran, Meenderry, Falcarragh formerly of Meenacrieve.

Predeceased by her husband Barney and sister Maggie. Survived by her daughters, Mary Bonner, Falcarragh, Frances Curran, Meenderry, Brid Barrett, Falcarragh, Agnes Curran, Meenderry and Anne O'Reilly, Meenderry; sons Eddie, Falcarragh and John, Letterkenny, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday, August 5 for 1pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Evelyn Doherty, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Evelyn Doherty, née Martin, Listillion, Gleneely.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Evelyn’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.culdaffparish.com

Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey/Killygordon

The death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey and formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Mary (née McMenamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, beloved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, much loved brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Sarah Diver, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sarah Diver, Coshclady, Bunbeg, originally from Carrigart.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Seán; daughter Deirdre; sons, Antoin, Declan, Adrian and Seán; daughters-in law Kerry and Louise; grandchildren, Kieran, Grace, Hugh and Maitiú; sisters, Bridie and Kathleen; brothers Patrick, James and Josie and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home from 11am on Wednesday, August 3. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice.

John Henry, Redcastle

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice, Derry of John Henry, 134 The Cottages, Redcastle.

Removal from Collins’ funeral premises on Wednesday at 1pm going to his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice care of any family member.

John’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Pat O'Keefe, Dublin and Convoy

The death has occurred of Pat O'Keeffe, Ard Na Gréine, Dublin and Convoy.



Very sadly missed by his wife Mary and children Tom, Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Jessica, Cian, Ava, Hugh, Cillian and Esmee, his brothers Sean and Liam and sisters Kathleen, Vonnie and Pearl, and remembering his late brother Hugh and sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

Pat will be reposing at his residence on Friday, August 5 from 5pm to 7pm.

A cremation service will take place on Saturday in Dardistown at 2pm. This can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie