Work ongoing to restore water supply to homes and businesses in south Donegal

Work is ongoing to repair a problem on a water main which has impacted on the water supply to homes and businesses in parts of South Donegal.

Customers in Bundoran, Ballyshannon and in North Leitrim have all been affected and it could be 4pm this evening before repairs are completed.

Irish Water say they are working with Donegal County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to any impacted customers.

They say it follows a burst on the trunk water main between the main storage reservoir at the water treatment plant and Bundoran town.

A statement from Irish Water reads:

“Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible through reconfiguring the network, the burst is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses in the following areas including Bundoran Town, Ballyshannon South, and surrounding areas, including Askill Group Water Scheme in North Leitrim.

“Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by 4pm this evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.”

Seamus O’Brien, Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience. The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.