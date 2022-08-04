Search

04 Aug 2022

Plans to develop caravan, motorhome and camping park in Dunfanaghy

New facility will cater for up to ten motorhomes and 85 caravans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Plans are in the pipeline to develop a major caravan, motorhome and camping park in Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Planning approval is being sought from Donegal County Council to construct the facility which will include ten designated spaces for motorhome pitches, and 85 spaces for caravans.

The proposals also include the construction of a building with reception, toilets and showers and other rooms, as well as a site maintenance and storage building.

A access road, signage and associated site development works are also part of the plans.

The applicant is Seamus McGinley, trading as Dunfanaghy Caravan and Camping Park.

