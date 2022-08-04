Plaque in memory of the late Gay Byrne says he was loved beyond words

A commemorative plaque in memory of the RTÉ broadcasting legend Gay Byrne which was unveiled on Sunday in Dungloe describes how he was ‘loved beyond words’ and ‘one of their own.’
Gay Byrne would often be seen driving down the main street in the Rosses town, buying the paper in the local newsagent and leaning against a wall discussing weather or politics with locals.
There was huge sadness in the Rosses community on hearing that Gay Byrne had passed away in November, 2019.
The manager of Ionad Teampall Chróine, Helena McClafferty, said it was clear from the outset that something would to be done to commemorate the broadcaster but the pandemic struck and all discussion and organisation had to be postponed.
