Ardara Show is back with a fantastic family day out guaranteed

After a two-year hiatus, the Ardara Agricultural Show returns to the beautiful town of Ardara on Saturday, August 13.

Dating back to 1905, the show attracts thousands of visitors each year where a celebration of rural Ireland traditions, its people and their way of life will be showcased.

Show Chairman Michael said: “We are delighted to welcome on board Ardara Distillery as our main sponsor for 2022, the home of Sliabh Liag Distillers. It is very fitting that this great company is built on what will always be known as The Show Field which we called home for many years.

Secretary Tracey McGill stressed that the heart of the show would continue to be the epitome of the Summer Calendar in Ardara, giving the community the opportunity to showcase quality and excellence at its best.

“We are genuinely proud to be one of the longest running and premier shows in Donegal and to be able to play our part in helping to give something back to our rural and local community,” she said.

Chairman Michael said: “Since 2019 we have been working behind the scenes to be able to bring the Show back to the town of Ardara where we are now setting up camp in the beautiful area of Pearse Memorial Park, home of CLG Ard an Ratha, A special word of thanks to CLG Ard an Ratha and all those associated with the club in helping us plan and realise a successful show day.

“This family event features a fantastic family day out with live entertainment for kids and adults and an endless list of competitions and displays, its success is thanks to the thousands of visitors who attend each year and has developed as a must on everyone’s social Calendar.

“There will be so many sights and sounds to see and hear at the 2022 Ardara Agricultural Show, with a range of attractions for the whole family.

“Animals take centre stage at the judging of local, national and championship livestock competitions, as well as the ever-popular dog show.”

The show will host a range of trade stands and of course, no agricultural show would be complete without the traditional, age-old farming displays.

Attendees will be glad to see the return of favourites like the Vintage Show, McCormack’s Fun Fair, Penalty Kicks and Children’s Sports.

There will be live music providing the soundtrack for the day and Corvenioes will be providing free Children’s Entertainment with Meet and Greet Stilt Walkers, Jorge – The Giant Friendly Bear, Cartoon Characters, Magic Shows and Fire Performances.

To tantalise your taste buds a Food Court will be available in the GAA Clubhouse with a range of delicious food to suit all appetites.

Parking will be available all around the town and there will be Park and Ride buses in place from designated areas that will be well sign posted.

“Looking forward to seeing you all there and the weather is kind to us!” said Michael.