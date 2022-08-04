Great music gigs at the Balor Arts Centre this weekend

The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey hosts two great music gigs this weekend.

Seven-piece ska/jazz ensemble The Piseogs play on Friday, August 5 while Saturday sees the return of monthly original music night The Ghostlight Sessions headlined by four-times Northern Ireland Music Prize nominated Malojian.

Dubbed “a fantastic traditional leaning ska and rocksteady band” by Duff Guide To Ska (NYC), The Piseogs are a seven-piece ska jazz ensemble from Sligo/Leitrim and New York boasting a collection of superb musicians that wow crowds wherever they play.

They’ve released three EPs and a Spring 2022 debut album recorded with veteran NY producer Agent Jay. Blending driving Caribbean beats with modality stolen from Irish folk, haunting melodies, and ambient synth they create soulful otherworldly grooves. They are in spirit a reincarnation of a jazz band from the roaring 20s, an upbeat antidote to current global mayhem.

Joining The Piseogs for this Balor gig is their long-time friend and collaborator from NY the esteemed Downtown Scene guitarist Rob Price.

The uber-talented Malojian headlines a great night of original music for the August Ghostlight Sessions along with Monaghan songstress Grainne Hunt and local talent Jason Deery.

He’s released several stunning solo albums over the last few years collaborating with musical legends including Steve Albini (Nirvana, The Pixies), Joey Waronker (Beck, REM), and Gerry Love (Teenage Fanclub).

His fifth album HUMM – a collaboration with Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle – was released in September 2020 and was his fourth time being shortlisted for the Northern Irish Music Prize.

Monaghan folk singer Grainne Hunt (above) has shared stages with Glen Hansard and opened for Gladys Knight, Declan O Rourke, and The Bay City Rollers.

Drawing comparisons to vocal icons Tracy Chapman and Nathalie Merchant, she has toured extensively in Ireland, UK, Europe, and the US. Her latest album This Secret was released in September 2019 and has been hailed as “a seamlessly gentle fusion of Irish folk and Nashville backing together with Grainne's gorgeous, slightly throaty vocal delivery”.

Her latest endeavours saw her join U2 and Glen Hansard amongst others for The Late Late Show Charity Busk raising €1.5m for the Simon Community.

Rounding out the bill is the debut appearance of emerging Ballybofey singer/songwriter Jason Deery (above) who appears at The Ghostlight Sessions celebrating last month's release of his debut EP The Love Handle Collection on Ballybofey’s N15resonance label. Jason blends melodic guitar lines with prosaic lyrics to create a signature sound reflecting his experiences in rural Ireland.

Tickets for each show are priced at €15 available from The Balor Box Office at (074) 9131840 or online.