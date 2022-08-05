A night of glitz and glamour at St Columba's college prom

Students had a ball at St Columba's College Prom. There was no end of glitz and glamour with students arriving wearing stunning dresses and suits. There was laughs and craic at the prom. Photographer Clive Wasson was on hand to snap the precious moments.
