05 Aug 2022

Best Dressed Lady at show bought gorgeous outfit from Donegal charity shop

Not only did Lena look stunning, she was also supporting the SVP

Best Dressed Lady at show bought gorgeous outfit from Donegal charity shop

Best dressed woman at Glencolmcille Show

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

05 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Style doesn't have to cost a fortune, as was demonstrated by Lena O'Gara who claimed the coveted title of Best Dressed Lady at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show.

Lena picked up her gorgeous, seasonal white floral dress and matching fascinator at the Saint Vincent de Paul thrift shop in Donegal, ensuring that her money helped those in need in her area. The judges clearly felt that she looked a million dollars at Saturday's show.

The team at the SVP shop are delighted for Lena.

A spokesperson said: "Lena is pictured here looking stunning in her dress and fascinator that were purchased in the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop here in Donegal Town.

"Well done Lena and thank you for supporting us!"

Lena's experience shows that there are great clothes and fantastic value to be found in charity shops, especially if you want to create your own look and stand out from the crowd.

The Donegal Town Saint Vincent de Paul shop is located at Water Street, Milltown, Donegal Town, F94XHF1. It is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm. 

News

