Small craft warning from Rossan Point to Bloody Foreland to Fair Head

Wind expected to rise this afternoon, Saturday
A small craft warning is in place this morning as southwest to west winds are expected to reach force 6, at times, this afternoon, Saturday, through to tomorrow morning, Sunday, according to Met Éireann.
➡️ Saturday Morning's Weather ⬅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2022
It will be dry & sunny in much of the south & east ️
Duller elsewhere with patchy outbreaks of drizzle ☁️️
Westerly winds will be moderate in strength
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/81DwI3A2Jy
The warning is valid from 1pm today to 9am tomorrow, Sunday. Small craft warnings are issued if winds of Beaufort force 6 (min. mean of 22 knots) are expected up to 10 Nautical miles offshore.
Today will begin with sunny spells. It is expected to become rather cloudy later this afternoon with scattered light showers.
By this evening, sunny spells will develop more widely across the region. It will be generally dry overnight with some clear spells. However, a few showers are possible later.
