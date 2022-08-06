Donegal Railway Heritage Centre to hold its annual, famous vintage run

The Donegal Railway Heritage Centre is holding its famous annual vintage run on Sunday, August 14. The event starts at the Railway Centre in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, and ends at the well-known Biddy O’Barnes.
The annual event starts with registration at the museum at 12noon, leaving the museum at 1pm. The new route which was introduced for the first time last year, will take in a scenic drive motorists can enjoy a coffee and sandwich when they reach their destination.
Last year’s rally was a huge success, one of the largest in the county, and included a terrific range of vintage cars and tractors. Entry fee per vehicle is €20 with all funding going directly to the upkeep of the community museum which celebrates Donegal’s unique railway heritage.
Simply turn up on the day at 12noon at the museum; the run starts at 1pm. If you require more information, contact info@donegalrailway.com or call 074 97 22655.
