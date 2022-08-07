Search

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, August 7

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hughie McCarroll, Creeslough

- Carmel Sheridan, Galway/Kilmacrennan 

- Charles Gallagher, Balllindrait

- Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

- John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Darren Lafferty, Killygordon

Hughie McCarroll, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Hughie McCarroll, Drimnaraw, Creeslough. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday, August 8, at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Carmel Sheridan, Galway/Kilmacrennan 

The peaceful death has taken place of Carmel Sheridan, Glenvale Court, Lower Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway, formerly of Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her home in Galway. Removal to the family home in Kilmacrennan on Sunday, August 7, to arrive at approximately 1pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 8, at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Charles Gallagher, Balllindrait

The death has occurred of Charles Gallagher, Drumleene, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his wife Angela, daughters and sons Sonia, Hugh, Stephen, Niall and Áine, his sisters Sarah and Bella, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Charles was predeceased by his brother Joseph.

House private please to family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence at Drumleene, Ballindrait on Sunday afternoon, August 7, at 12.30pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.clonleighparish.com.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Research c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Mary Merry, Kildare/Dunfanaghy/Dublin

The death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher), Castlevillage, Celbridge, County Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, peacefully at home, in her 95th year.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at approximately 9:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 10am at https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/


John McLaughlin, Carndonagh

The death occurred on June 5 of John J McLaughlin (Rye),  late of Corvish, Carndonagh and the UK, and formerly of  Cruck, Carndonagh.

Memorial Mass and blessing of John’s ashes will take place on Monday afternoon at 1pm at the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

John’s ashes will be laid to rest later in a private family ceremony.

Mass can be viewed on churchmedia.tv/carndonagh


Darren Lafferty, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey, formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon, in Newcastle, England, on July 31.

Beloved husband of Mary (née Mc Menamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, much-loved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, loving brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty and son-in-law of Seamus and Anne (McMenamin).

Funeral from his home on Sunday, August 7, at 2.45pm via Killygordon for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am and the house is private on the day of the funeral.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, father, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, father-in-law and entire family circle.


If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie

