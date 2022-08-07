Weather: Sunday will be dry and mostly bright

There will be highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees
After cloud and patchy light rain in the morning, Sunday will brighten up. Met Éireann says there will be highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.
Sunday night will be dry with some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.