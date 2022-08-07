Disruptions to water supply expected in west Donegal due to repair work

Irish Water says the work may cause supply disruptions
Disruptions to water supply are expected in the Bun Beag area on Monday and Tuesday as Irish Water carries out mains repair work.
Irish Water says the work may cause supply disruptions to Machaire Chlochair, An Bun Beag and surrounding areas. The works are scheduled to take place from 5am until 9am on Monday.
Repair work may also cause supply disruptions to Scoil Chonaill and surrounding areas on Tuesday. The works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4pm on Tuesday, August 9.
Irish Water recommends that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
