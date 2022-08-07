Go-ahead given for major development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Planning permission has been granted for a multi-million euro development at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar which will include 26 new classrooms.

The school’s board of management has been granted planning permission by Donegal County Council to demolish part of the existing building, which opened in 1969, as well as prefabs, and to construct a new 7,024 sq metre building.

The new extension at the Drumboe Avenue school will include a new main entrance, eight general classrooms, 18 specialised classrooms, a general purpose room, a multi-use hall, and a special needs education suite.

The plans include a library, staff room and administrative space and the refurbishment of an existing part of the main building of 3.464 sq metres.Planning has also been granted for realignment and resurfacing of the existing driveway, a new setdown and staff and visitor parking areas, a new access road, new courtyards and pedestrian paths, a bus turning bay, new external play areas and new hard and soft landscaping.

Temporary classroom accommodation of 130 sq metres is to be located on-site for the duration of the work.

It is hoped that construction will commence in late 2023 with completion in 2026.