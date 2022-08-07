Man claims he cannot get legal representation on Kilmacrennan knife incident

A man who is in custody over a knife incident in Donegal has claimed that he has been unable to source legal representation.

Francis Lynn told Letterkenny District Court that he has contacted the Law Society in relation to the matter.

Lynn, a 38-year-old of Milltown Court in Kilmacrennan, was recently remanded in custody in Castlerea Prison.

Lynn is charged that, on May 22, 2022, at Milltown Court, Kilmacrennan, he had with him a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

Lynn was on bail on other matters when the alleged incident occurred and his bail was revoked when he was brought to court.

The offence is contrary to section 9 (1) and (7) of the Firearms and Offences Weapons Act, 1990, as amended by section 39 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009.

Sergeant Jim Collins told Judge Alan Mitchell on Thursday that Lynn - who appeared via video link - had sought a solicitor in counties Donegal, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan and ‘could not find anyone willing’.

Judge Mitchell said he was concerned that Lynn had not received a response and suggested that the Court Service could write to the Law Society.

“I can’t force a solicitor to represent you,” Judge Mitchell told Lynn. “I don’t know what the issue is, but you’re entitled to representation.”

Sergeant Collins said that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are expected ‘quite soon’ and the urgency of receiving directions has been outlined.

Lynn will appear before Harristown District Court on Friday next, August 12.