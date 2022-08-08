Deadline today for tender to provide a fast ferry service to Tory Island under a 12 month contract

Today is the deadline for ferry operators to submit tenders to provide a “fast ferry” service to Tory Island for a 12 month period.
The Department of Rural and Community Development provides a subsidy for running ferry services to a number of islands off the coast.
It recently advertised an invitation to tender for this service.
A number of different operators have provided services to Tory Island over the years.
According to the invitation to submit tenders, the value of the contract is €102,000, excluding VAT.
