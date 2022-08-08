Search

08 Aug 2022

Jysk in time!

Scandinavian retail giant expected to bring many benefits to Letterkenny

Jysk in time!

One of the many offerings that JYSK are known for

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

08 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

The creation of up to twenty new jobs with the highly anticipated announcement of the opening date for the popular Scandinavian retail homewares firm JYSK, in Letterkenny, has been warmly welcomed. 

Cllr Donal Kelly (FF), who is the Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District (MD) said that such a development would be a big boost for Letterkenny and its surrounding areas.

He added that the company which began operations in Denmark in 1979 would bring in more footfall to the town and in turn, he said it would also add impetus to the growing calls for Letterkenny to be given city status.

“It is clear that Letterkenny continues to come on in leaps and bounds and we will welcome JYSK, who have a good international reputation, with a welcome befitting anyone who wants to start up a business here,” he said. 

“It is a sign of confidence on both their part and that of Donegal that we can attract the best retail businesses that are both coming and have come into Ireland.

“I understand that they are talking about the creation of some 20 jobs and it is an indicator that Letterkenny is continuing to grow on its reputation as one of the great provincial growth centres in the country. 

“I also see this as another opportunity, with the town now boosting part of the Atlantic Technological University of growing calls for city status for Letterkenny.”     

Last November JYSK applied to Donegal County Council for planning permission, which they received with some conditions in January. 

That application had involved the construction of a new mezzanine floor, extending the ground floor stock area into the existing retail area and the change of use of ground floor staff areas to a stock room, internal alterations, the provision of new external signage and all ancillary works and site works. 

JYSK is an international chain of stores with Scandinavian roots that sells everything for the home. 

The first store opened in Denmark in 1979, and currently JYSK has more than 3,000 stores and 26,500 employees in 50 countries. 

JYSK is a family-owned company founded by the Danish tradesman Lars Larsen, who owns a number of companies with a total annual turnover of €4.8 billion.

JYSK are expected to open their 17th Irish store at the end of August in Athlone.

An official opening date for their Letterkenny shop has yet to be confirmed to Donegal Live, which will be located in one of the existing retail units at Letterkenny Retail park, running adjacent to McDonalds.

There appears to be some different interpretations of how it should be pronounced but I think that JYSK with a silent J should suffice . . . 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media