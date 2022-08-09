Airline that operates Donegal-Dublin services seeks captains for Belfast routes

Emerald Airlines operates the Aer Lingus Regional services
Emerald Airlines, the operator of Aer Lingus Regional services which include the Dublin to Donegal route, is seeking experienced captains to join its growing team in Belfast.
The recruitment is due to an increase in the airline's frequencies on routes from George Best Belfast City Airport to destinations in the UK.
The airline is seeking captains to fly the highly efficient ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft which emit up to 40% less CO₂ than some other planes. The deadline for applications is today.
Emerald Airlines commenced flights between the capital and Donegal in February and all the indications are that passenger numbers will meet or exceed pre-pandemic (2019) levels experienced by a previous operator by year end.
Emerald Airlines was selected as the exclusive operator of the Public Service Obligation (PSO) air route between Donegal and Dublin, which is heavily subsidised.
It offers up to 4 flights daily linking Donegal and Dublin with convenient flight timings and seamless connections on the Aer Lingus network from Dublin.
