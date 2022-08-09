Shock in Rosses town after man with multiple injuries rushed to hospital

Photograph Thomas Gallagher
Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Dungloe on August 7, Sunday, between 1am and 3am.
Following a report of the incident, gardaí discovered a man with multiple injuries who had to be rushed to hospital.
Gardaí believe the man was assaulted near the old Bank of Ireland building on Dungloe Main Street.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardaí in Dungloe on 074 95 21000 or any local garda station. People can also use the confidential line, 1800 666 111.
