Garda advises female who kicked take-away door to call to station

Letterkenny Main Street
A young female who was caught on CCTV kicking the door of the Mumbai Spice Take away shortly before 3am on August 2, Tuesday, is being advised to call to Letterkenny Garda Station before gardaí call to her home.
The take away is situated opposite the library on the Oliver Plunkett Road.
Garda Niall Maguire said that the female was observed kicking the glass door until it completely smashed.
"We have good CCTV so I suppose ... if that young lady could contact the gardaí in Letterkenny rather than us having to go and knock on her door it might work out a little bit better for her, " he said.
You can call gardaí at the Letterkenny station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.