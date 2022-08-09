Burglar makes away with huge haul of nautical equipment in Greencastle

Garda appeal for information following burglary
Gardaí have launched an appeal after a shed was broken into in Greencastle and nautical equipment taken.
The burglary which occurred between Saturday, August 7, and 4pm on, August 8, Monday evening.
A shed was broken into and both boating and sailing equipment were taken. Garda Niall Maguire said the property is easily identifiable and includes; trout nets, buoys, five steel lobster boats, three sets of wooden oars, 200m of one-inch blue rope, four steel anchors and 200m of two-inch rope.
Garda Maguire said the burglary occurred near the marina at the shore wall in Greencastle.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
