Search

09 Aug 2022

Burglar makes away with huge haul of nautical equipment in Greencastle

Gardaí appeal for information following incident

Greencastle Harbour

Garda appeal for information following burglary

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

09 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí have launched an appeal after a shed was broken into in Greencastle and nautical equipment taken. 

The burglary which occurred between Saturday, August  7, and 4pm on, August 8, Monday evening. 

A shed was broken into and both boating and sailing equipment were taken. Garda Niall Maguire said the property is easily identifiable and includes; trout nets, buoys, five steel lobster boats, three sets of wooden oars, 200m of one-inch blue rope, four steel anchors and 200m of two-inch rope.  

Gardaí urge vigilance as thirty-four crashes occur within one week

Fifteen people apprehended driving under the influence of an intoxicant in 7 days

Garda Maguire said the burglary occurred near the marina at the shore wall in Greencastle.  

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media