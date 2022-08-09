Young man knocked out and brought to hospital after Letterkenny attack

FILE PHOTO
A young man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after he was badly beaten and knocked out while walking home with friends, last night, Monday.
The young man is currently being treated at the hospital. Gardaí say there are witnesses to the incident and are waiting for the young man to be treated at the hospital before taking a full statement from him.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident at 3am to contact them. They are also eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam. If you can help gardaí with their inquiries, please call 074 91 67 100 or you can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.