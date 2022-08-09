Twenty people assaulted during the course of one week across the county

Twenty people were injured over the course of one week, according to gardaí.
Garda Niall Maguire said that seven of those assaulted sustained serious injury. A member of An Garda Síochána was among those who were injured, this week. His injuries are understood not to be serious. Gardaí say they have apprehended a suspect in this case.
This week, an alleged assault took place on a man in Dungloe at the weekend and a young man was allegedly attacked while walking home in Letterkenny last night, Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny and Dungloe Garda Stations.
