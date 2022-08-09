Search

09 Aug 2022

Letterkenny Charity shops hosts interactive exhibition for Heritage Week

The Irish Wheelchair Association are set to launch 'Selling the Past'

Taryn de Vere exhibits a few pieces

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

09 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

The Irish Wheelchair Association Charity Shop in Letterkenny are launching 'Selling the Past', an exhibition of donated items which have links to Donegal's rich history.

The event takes place on Tuesday, August 16 at 12pm as part of National Heritage Week.  

Among the items that will be exhibited is an embroidered tray cloth that connects the cottage industry of sprigging that used to exist in Donegal. 

The organiser of the event, Taryn de Vere said a pillowcase tells the story of how pillowcases were used to smuggle four people across the border during World War 1; a fireside chair connects us to the old tradition of ‘raking’ which was when people would visit one house on certain nights for games,  poems, and songs."

She added that there are so many items within the shop that share links to the past: "Each of the pieces has a little story attached that connects it with County Donegal and how things used to be. You are all invited to come in and discover these items which will have a label telling you something about the history and people of Donegal in years gone by.”

Caroline Carr of the Donegal County Museum, says the museum was delighted to have been approached by the Letterkenny Irish Wheelchair Association to partner in this unique project: "We were more than delighted as we're always looking for new and novel ways to share the heritage and history of Donegal. This Heritage Week event allows people to experience the past in a new way, via items that have been donated by the people of County Donegal."

The public are invited to the launch at 12pm on Tuesday, August 16 in the Irish Wheelchair Charity Shop, Larkin's Shopping Centre, Pearse Rd, Letterkenny or to call in at any time to view the items during the rest of National Heritage week.

