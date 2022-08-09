Five-bedroom house with own bar comes onto market in Dunfanaghy 

A five-bedroom property located in the centre of Dunfanaghy with breathtaking views of the estuary has come onto the market recently. The property has been finished to a high-quality standard.
Green Island House has underfloor heating and fitted with an alarm system. Property is for sale by private treaty and price is on application.
The property has the benefit of an integrated garage, its own bar and has a balcony overlooking the estuary. While centrally located, it also has a very private element.
People are asked to contact the property agent for all proper details and guidance. Please call Charlie Robinson on 074 91 20990. You can also click here for further details.
