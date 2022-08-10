See the full list of 60 free events in Donegal as part of National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week gets underway this Saturday, August 13, and runs until Sunday, August 21 and there are about 60 free events taking place in Donegal as well as some digital projects on-line.

This year’s theme is Sustainable Heritage and the concept of sustainability is explored through our natural, built and cultural heritage.

The full list of events in Donegal is listed below.

HERITAGE WEEK EVENTS IN COUNTY DONEGAL – AT A GLANCE

Saturday, August 13:

Ardara Nature Walk with Michael Bell organised by Awake Tourism in Ardara Heritage Centre, Ardara at 12 noon.

Plein Air Art Workshops at Glebe Gallery, Church Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Launch Conair Oidhreachta Árainn Mhór by Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga Árainn Mhór in Cultúrlann Árainn Mhór at 1 p.m.

Talk on Traditional Inshore Fishing in Donegal and Ireland by George Gallagher in Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny at 2 p.m.

Heritage Talk entitled ‘The Restoration of Drumboe’ by Peter Scott, Senior Railway Engineer / Director with Heritage Engineering Ireland in Donegal Railway Heritage Centre, Donegal Town at 3 p.m.

‘Songs of the Islands’ event with Brí Carr in Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 14:

Beefest 2 talks and demonstrations organised by Boomtreebees in Tullyarvan Mill, Buncrana from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Screening of ‘McCormick’s Vision of The Church & The Mountain’ film in The Workhouse, Figart, Dunfanaghy at 12 noon.

Donegal Railway Heritage Vintage Car, Tractor Run starting at Donegal Livestock Mart at 1 p.m. organised by the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre.

Biodiversity Hike around Dawros Head led by Maurice Simms and Paula Harvey organised by the Donegal GAP Heritage and History Group starting at Dawros Bay Hotel, Rosbeg at 2 p.m. Booking essential.

A Walk through 1400 Years of History with Colm Ó Tuathaláin starting in car park at St. Mura's Church of Ireland, Fahan at 3 p.m.

Monday, August 15:

Maidí le Sruth - Taispéantas Ealaíne le Martin Coyle, in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Aislann Ghaoth Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lifford Old Courthouse Open Day in The Diamond, Lifford from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Lugadius’ Church of Ireland Open Day in Lifford from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16:

Woodlands Craft Demonstrations at Glebe House & Gallery, Church Hill from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ards Friary Nature Walk, Talk with Aengus Kennedy from Nature NorthWest sponsored by Local Authority Waters Programme at Ards Friary car park, Creeslough at 11 a.m. Booking essential.

Killaghtee Old Church, the Graveyard and the Killaghtee Cross talk by Michael Cunningham. Meet at the entrance to the Killaghtee Old Church site, Beaugreen Glebe, Dunkineely at 11 a.m.

Unveiling of plaque to commemorate poet William Joseph Gallagher by Raymochy Historic Society at Raymochy Old Graveyard, Manorcunningham at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17:

Preserving Your Family Photographs with the Photo Museum Ireland in Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Booking essential.

Open Day at Bridge House Education Centre, Glenveagh National Park from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

A walk through 1400 Years of History with Colm Ó Tuathaláin starting at the car park at St. Mura's Church of Ireland, Fahan at 3 p.m.

Biodiversity Walk on the Slopes of Errigal with Dr. Florence Renou-Wilson starting at Errigal Car Park at 6 p.m. organised by Forbairt Dhún Lúiche. Booking essential.

Stair Chomhairle Contae Dhún na nGall, 1898-2019 presentation by Vincent Breslin in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Aislann Ghaoth Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga at 6:30 p.m.

Storytelling Evening in memory of Dermot McLaughlin organised by Fort Dunree Museum at 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Disert in the Bluestacks talk and traditional music night organised by Disert Heritage Group in the Bluestacks Centre, Drimarone at 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 18:

Family Heritage Fun Day at Donegal Railway Heritage Centre, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Killaghtee Old Church, the Graveyard and the Killaghtee Cross talk by Michael Cunningham. Meet at the entrance to the Killaghtee Old Church site, Beaugreen Glebe, Dunkineely at 11 a.m.

Life in The Workhouse - Living History Tour at Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny at 2 p.m. Booking required.

Gartan Lake Nature by Kayak with Aengus Kennedy from Nature North West and Jimmy McVeigh from Local Authorities Water Programme to explore nature. Meet at the Boathouse, Gartan Outdoor Education Centre, Church Hill at 4:30 p.m. Booking essential.

Screening of ‘An Trucaillín Donn’ with Poetry, Storytelling and Q&A at The Workhouse, Figart, Dunfanaghy at 6:30 p.m.

Kinny Cally Hall Restoration Project Celebration Event at St. Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre, Chapel Lane, St. Johnston at 7 p.m.

Historical Guided Tour of Manorcunningham Village organised by the Raymochy Historical Society starting at the Manorcunningham Resource Centre at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 19:

Life in The Workhouse - Living History Tour at Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny at 2 p.m. Booking required.

‘Songs of the Islands’ event with Brí Carr in Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

History of the Church of the Sacred Heart Graveyard, Carndonagh organised by the Colgan Heritage Committee in Colgan Hall, Carndonagh from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20:

History of the Church of the Sacred Heart Graveyard, Carndonagh organised by the Colgan Heritage Committee in Colgan Hall, Carndonagh from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet Our Moths event at Sheskinmore Nature Reserve, McGlinchey’s Field Studies Centre, Sandfield, Ardara at 10 a.m. organised by National Parks & Wildlife Service.

Turas na dTithe Oidhreachta le Síle Uí Fhearraigh starting at Teach Mhicí Mhic Gabhann, Derryconnor, Gortahork at 11 a.m. Booking essential.

Past to Apron: Irish Bread through Time with Sian McCann, Wild Fuschia Bakehouse Ltd. and Róisín McNally, Heritage Officer for The Dunfanaghy Workhouse at The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy at 11 a.m.

Wild Child in The Poisoned Glen, Dunlewey organised by Forbairt Dhún Lúiche at 11 a.m. Booking essential.

Costumed Walking Tour of Donegal Town with Niamh Coughlan. Meet at Donegal Town Tourist Information Office, Quay Street, Donegal Town at 12 noon.

Plein Air Art Workshops at Glebe Gallery, Church Hill from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Whale Watch Ireland at Inishowen Head, Inishowen Peninsula with Brendan Farren meeting at the Inishowen Head Tower car park at 2 p.m.

In Conversation with Ann Quinn, Decade of Centenaries Donegal Open Call Artist at Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny at 2 p.m. Booking required.

The Mysteries of Beltany Stone Circle with Mary Harte. Meet at car park to Beltany Stone Circle, Tops, Raphoe at 2 p.m.

Whale Watch Ireland at Bloody Foreland with Gareth Doherty meeting at Foreland Heights Bar car park at 2 p.m.

Malin Head Heritage Exhibition organised by Malin Head Heritage Group at Malin Head Community Hall, Malin Head from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission: Adults €2, children free.

Plants: Local and Global by Liam Dolan, senior scientist at the Gregor Mendel Institute, Vienna and emeritus fellow of Magdalen College Oxford. Event organised by Donegal GAP Heritage and History Group in the Beehive Bar, Main Street, Ardara at 7:15 p.m.

An Hour with local poet Charlie Boyle and Friends – ‘All Around the Bloomin Heather’ organised by Donegal GAP Heritage and History Group in the Beehive Bar, Main Street, Ardara at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 21:

Railway Crossing Cottage Open Day hosted by Irish Landmark Trust at Railway Crossing Cottage, Gate House 9, Drumark, Donegal Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St John's Schooner Clipper Lightkeeper's House Open Day hosted by Irish Landmark Trust at St. John's Point, Dunkineely from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn about Woodland Plants event at Glenveagh National Park Education Centre, Ballyarr Wood Nature Reserve, Ballyare at 11 a.m. Booking required.

Dunfanaghy Currach Heritage Presentation by Dónal Mac Polin followed by a meet and greet with the Gaoth Dobhair Currach Club at The Workhouse, Figart, Dunfanaghy at 11:30 a.m.

Celebration of the recent visit by the US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin to her ancestral home, hosted by Liam Mc Dermott at Carrowmenagh Community Centre, Carrowmenagh at 2 p.m.

‘Songs of the Islands’ event with Brí Carr in Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Heritage & Biodiversity of Kilbarron Church with Fergus Cleary. Meet at Kilbarron Church beside R213 road between Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh at 2 p.m.

Malin Head Heritage Exhibition organised by Malin Head Heritage Group at Malin Head Community Hall, Malin Head from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission: Adults €2, children free.

Guided tour of St. Ciaran's early Christian site at Bavin by Michael McShane. Meet at St. Ciaran's Well, Bavin, Kilcar at 3 p.m.

Ardara Historical Walking Tour: From the North-West to the Wild West leaving the Methodist Hall car park at 6 p.m. followed with a short presentation in the Ardara Methodist Hall, Front Street,

Ardara organised by Ardara Methodist History & Awake Tourism.

Week-long Events:

Abbey of Donegal Tour with Séamus O'Doherty starting at end of Donegal Quay, Donegal Town at 11 a.m. from August 13 to 19.

Bundoran Beach & Bundoran shale Formation audio-visual display in Bundoran Community Centre Museum, Main Street, Bundoran from August 13 to 20.

Treasure Hunt on the Dunfanaghy Heritage Trail at The Workhouse, Dunfanaghy from August 13 to 20.

Still Here, Still Proud. Donegal Travellers’ Project photographic exhibition in Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny from August 13 to 20.

Ulster Covenant 1912 County Donegal exhibition in Donegal County Museum, Letterkenny from August 13 to 20.

Maidí le Sruth - Taispéantas Ealaíne le Martin Coyle in Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Aislann Ghaoth Dobhair, Na Doirí Beaga on August 15, 17 & 19.

‘Selling the Past’ interactive exhibition in partnership with Donegal County Museum, in the Irish Wheelchair Association Charity Shop, Larkin's Shopping Centre, Pearse Road, Letterkenny from August 16 to 20.

Digital Projects:

How the Normans built Northburgh Castle in 1305 on-line presentation by Northburgh Castle Conservation Group.

St. Colmcille’s Donegal Audio Guide prepared by Abarta Heritage on behalf of Donegal County Council.

The Bluestack Way Audio Guide prepared by John Ward, Racontour Productions.

The Celtic Calendar – An Audio Archive prepared by John Ward, Racontour Productions.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer, said: “The continued success of Heritage Week in County Donegal is due to those people who organise events for Heritage Week and those people who support them. There are a variety of activities planned including guided walks, heritage site visits, field trips, heritage open houses, exhibitions, illustrated presentations, workshops, launch events, storytelling, historical re-enactments, children’s activities and traditional skills demonstrations."

Two days during Heritage Week have a particular theme.

Saturday, August 20 is ‘Wild Child Day’ and encourages children and families to get outdoors to enjoy and explore the heritage and biodiversity in their locality.

Sunday, August 21 is ‘Water Heritage Day and celebrates Ireland’s water and how our history and heritage has been shaped by the sea, rivers, lakes and wetlands.