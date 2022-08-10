Could be 25C here by Friday but coastal areas will feel cooler

While the Met Éireann weather station at Finner Camp registered a high of 21C at 3pm yesterday, the temperatures in Donegal over the coming days will not reach the heights of other parts of the country, Met Éireann has said.

Paul Downes, meteorologist with Met Eireann said that it was possible that temperatures could rise in Donegal to 25C by Friday with 24C in the south east of the county by Thursday.

And while coastal areas would be cooler he anticipated that this "pleasant warm spell" would be the longest that had been experienced in a while for Donegal, but that the temperatures would have to be above 25C for five consecutive days to be registered as a heatwave.

Bundoran’s Tourism Officer, Shane Smyth said that the fine weather has always been an added bonus, when it comes to visitors coming to Bundoran any part of south west Donegal.

“While people don't come to Bundoran specifically for the weather, when the weather comes, the people come in their droves!”

“We've been delighted to see a huge amount of visitors over the past few days thronging the street and the beaches and enjoying all the great amenities that the town has to offer.



“With the weather expected to remain good for the rest of the week and into the weekend we're expecting the town to be exceptionally busy and look forward to welcoming many guests here.”

Earlier in the week another meteorologist and popular RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly said:

"With high pressure to the south, there's a chance that cloud from weather fronts in the Atlantic, skirting over the top of the anticyclone, will make sunshine in Donegal hazy at times.

"However, the forecast for the week ahead in Donegal is also for increasing temperatures day on day. On Wednesday it is expected to be one degree higher (from Tuesday), 22 to 24, and similarly on Thursday and Friday."

"As the furthest county north on the island, Donegal will be on the lower end of the scale of highest temperatures this week.”

She added that night time temperatures will follow a similar pattern, rising to 13C by Thursday night.

"Winds this week will be light to moderate southwesterly, decreasing light over night and becoming variable in direction over land.

“There's no rain expected for this week," she added.

Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Leinster & Munster ⚠️



• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents



Valid: 12:00 Thursday 11/08/2022 to 06:00 Sunday 14/08/2022https://t.co/7aDQTqTyEp pic.twitter.com/jW5rrSw6Ck — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2022

Coastal warnings

Meanwhile, Bundoran’s Tourism Officer who is also the RNLI volunteer press officer issued a warning about using any water along the Donegal coast.

“We would remind visitors of course that we are a coastal town and the water will be very tempting in the hot temperatures.

“Lifeguards are on duty at the Blue Flag Main Beach every day from 11am - 7pm and will be happy to offer advice on where to swim safely.

“With my RNLI hat on, I would urge people to remember to "float to live" if they get into trouble in the water.

“We would encourage you to fight your urge to panic, lie on your back with your arms and legs extended like a starfish - tread water gently and get your breathing under control. Then raise the alarm.

“If you see someone in difficulty on the coast dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”