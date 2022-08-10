€20,000 for Bundoran's famous ‘Thrupenny’ pool welcomed 

A grant of €20,000 for upgrading work at one of Bundoran’s two famous outdoor swimming pools - the thrupenny pool - has been welcomed by local county councillor, Michael McMahon.

The funding has been approved by Donegal County Council from their minor tourism grants portfolio and will involve refurbishment of the decking area and the steps down to the sanded area of the outdoor pool.

The pool is on the shore side of the nearby Waterworld complex and on the short loop that takes you to the main beach area of the resort.

Cllr McMahon told DonegalLive.ie: “I very much welcome this allocation, as the thrupenny pool is now more important than ever before, especially with the number of open sea swimmers that are using it throughout the year.

It will also help to make it more user friendly and attractive to use.

“We will have a new boardwalk, railing and new steps which will benefit both visitors to the town as well as the local population. These outdoor facilities are very much back in fashion as health and recreation in post Covid lockdown times."

He also welcomed an allocation of €50,000 towards the upgrading of footpaths in the town,

“This is another very welcome addition and I hope that work on this, as with the pool can start as soon as possible.”