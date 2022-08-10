Investigation ongoing into alleged Twin Towns assault and burglary

Ballybofey Garda Station
Investigations are ongoing into an alleged incident of aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Ballybofey on Tuesday night, August 9.
Two males at the residence were assaulted during the course of the burglary.
Another two males, both in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Letterkenny Garda Station.
