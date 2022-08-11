Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Mollie Long, Sheffield / Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mollie Long, Station Road, Chapel Town, Sheffield, England, on July 25 2022.

Wife of the late Charles Long, Cappry, Ballybofey. Mother to John Long, Meencrumlin, Ballybofey, Catherine, Anne and Margaret of Sheffield, England. Mother-in-law to Chris, Mick and Paul. Grandmother to Michael, Mary-Kate, Patrick, Thomas, Catherine, Jennifer, Charles and Bernadette. Great-grandmother to Charlie, Dylan and Isaac.

Her remains are reposing at Terence McClintock's Funeral Premises, Ballyboe, Convoy, F93 WF54, on Thursday from 7pm until 9pm.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 9.15am for 10am Funeral Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery in the family plot. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://churchservices.te/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Columban Fathers c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director.

Maura Moody, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maura Moody, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private to family and friends. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

Ada Wall, Dublin / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Adelaide (Ada) Marie Celine Wall, (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

She died peacefully on Tuesday in the care of Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Charlie McFadden, Glenswilly

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Charlie McFadden, Treankeel, Breenagh, Glenswilly F92 X234.

Much loved husband of Maureen, devoted father to John, Manus, Patrick and Marie, daughters-in-law Irene and Deborah, grandchildren Jamie, Cormac, Róisin, Odhrán, Eimhin and Oísin, brother Danny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. On the morning of the funeral, family, neighbours and friends only, please.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Columba's Church, Glenswilly, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly with interment afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Margaret Carr, Dublin / Fanad

The death has occurred of Margaret Carr, Knocklyon, Dublin and late of Ballyheerin, Fanad.

She died peacefully, at her home with her loving family. She will be deeply and greatly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, son Seán, her sisters Annemarie, Maria and Brigid, brothers Patrick, Hugh and Denis, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon, for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by committal in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

