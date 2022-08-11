Search

11 Aug 2022

Calls for action on Fahan speeding after greenway cited as reason for delay

Councillors have been told crossing points will be put in place as part of the Derry to Buncrana greenway project

There are fears that the lack of safe crossing points in Fahan will lead to a serious accident

Reporter:

Declan Magee

11 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council has been called on to provide safe crossing points on the road through Fahan which has been described as a  “death trap” due to the speed and quantity of traffic.

There are fears that the large number of young families who live in the area and the amount of traffic that comes through the village will lead to a tragedy.

Fahan resident John Deeney said he has been raising the issue with local councillors for two years, but they have been told that crossing points will be provided as part of the proposed greenway between Buncrana and Derry.

Donegal County Council has been negotiating with landowners in the preferred route corridor for the greenway which will run from Pennyburn in Derry to Buncrana. It is expected that a planning application for the route from Bridgend to Buncrana will not be submitted to An Bord Peanála until later this year.

The section from Pennyburn in Derry to the border at Bridgend was granted planning permission by members of  Derry City and Strabane District Council last October.

The issue of road safety in Fahan was raised at a meeting of the council’s Inishowen Municipal District earlier this year and councillors were told that the work will be done in conjunction with greenway works.

Mr Deeney said the construction of crossing points should not be delayed by the greenway, which he says could take many years to complete.

He pointed out that the council has already built new pedestrian crossing points at Ludden outside Buncrana, “on the same road and along the same proposed greenway”. 

“There is no reason for the delay in providing safe crossing points for young families and older people in the village,” he said.

“This is not acceptable. They (the councillors) have been told the same thing as two years ago. Nothing appears to have moved on.” 

The village is governed by a 60km/h speed limit for 2km.

Mr Deeney said much of the traffic approaching the village from Tooban does not slow down sufficiently.

“The road is busy with heavy goods vehicles and the traffic coming from the Derry and  Burnfoot direction is coming down the hill at speed, and it is a death trap. We have had crashes on the corner and there is not a safe spot to cross.”

Local councillor Jack Murray said there is “no reason” the construction of pedestrian crossing points should be delayed due to the greenway project.

 “It is a safety issue and it needs to be addressed,” he said. 

“It is a very fast and busy road in an extremely built-up area and there should be crossing points there. The whole issue needs to be revisited.

“The greenway should not be an obstacle - even if it does go down that road, there should be ways of creating a  pedestrian crossing as is the case at Ludden.”

Donegal County Council has not responded to a request for comment on the progress of the greenway.

 



