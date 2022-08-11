Search

11 Aug 2022

Traffic and water supply disruptions expected in Letterkenny due to mains water repair works

Chris Ashmore

11 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Water repair works on a mains pipeline in Letterkenny next week will lead to disruptions in supplies for consumers - and also traffic delays.

Irish Water has issued an advance notice in relation to planned mains repair works at College Farm Road, Glencar, and the immediate surrounding areas of the town.

According to Irish Water, the works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 5pm on Tuesday, August 16.

Consumers are being asked to allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their water supply to fully return.

Donegal County Council is advising that there will be traffic disruption as well.

Updates on the works will be available on the Irish Water website using the reference DON00051394 in the search bar.

