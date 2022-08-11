Search

11 Aug 2022

Pop up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic for Dungloe on Friday and Saturday 

Second booster jab for over 60s and pregnant women available in Letterkenny CVC from Wednesday, August 17

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

11 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Two Covid-19 pop up vaccination clinics will be held at the Community Mental Health Hub, Dungloe, tomorrow Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13. 

Clinics will run from 11am until 5.15pm on both days. Service users can check www.hse.ie for their eligibility. The poist code for the Dungloe location is F94Y326 

Vaccines offered with be:

·       Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster Dose for those aged 12 years and over

·       First and second boosters for those aged 65 years and over

You can also receive the above vaccinations at Letterkenny Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, F92FP83 at the following times:

Wednesdays- 12+ clinic - 8.15am to 4.15pm

Fridays-       5-11 yrs clinic - 9.15am to 10.15am

                  12+ clinic- 10.30am - 5.15pm

 

Saturdays-  12+ clinic - 10.15am - 4.30pm and 5-11yrs clinic- 5pm - 6.15pm

The HSE is now inviting people aged 60 years and over and pregnant women to make an appointment for their booster dose at www.hse.ie with appointments available at Letterkenny from  Wednesday August 17.

When it is time for your next booster, you can:

·       Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you

·       Check with participating GPs and pharmacies 

·       Visit hse.ie for more information

 

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs. The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary Covid-19 vaccine course.

Operational Site Manager Letterkenny CVC Donna Carroll said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme is advancing and we will be keeping up with those developments across Donegal both at our static vaccination centre in Letterkenny and in our pop up clinics. We are encouraging people to avail of their primary and booster vaccinations to protect themselves against Covid-19 this summer.”

Walk-in’s are welcome at all clinics subject to eligibility or you can schedule your appointment at www.hse.ie

