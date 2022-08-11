Search

11 Aug 2022

Live rats found at rear of Letterkenny food premises during inspection

Closure order that was issued has since been lifted

Live rats found at rear of Letterkenny food premises during inspection

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

A Donegal restaurant and cafe was issued with a closure order for breaches of food safety legislation.

According to the inspection report, “live rats were spotted in the rear yard area of the premises, and fresh droppings were sighted within the food business” at the Bamboo Foods Ltd (restaurant/café), Station Roundabout, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

A closure order was served on July 15, under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act. The order was lifted on July 27.

The order was served on Cindy Yee Look.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that four Closure Orders and eight Prohibition Orders were served on food businesses in Ireland during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie

Calls for action on Fahan speeding after greenway cited as reason for delay

Councillors have been told crossing points will be put in place as part of the Derry to Buncrana greenway project

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI has emphasised the importance of vigorous pest control systems, which should be facilitated across all food businesses in Ireland.

She also stressed that particular attention is required to ensure food is stored correctly and safely, especially during summer months when temperatures are usually higher.

“These Closure Orders demonstrate the importance of regular and consistent checks by businesses to ensure safe food practices are in place and adhered to in the interest of protecting consumer health. It is disappointing to see a number of these enforcement orders relating to the presence of rodents on the premises.

"Ensuring food is free of contamination includes putting robust pest control systems in place and also training/supervising staff appropriately. It must also be noted that summer is a particularly busy time of year for many food businesses, and it is critical that businesses have the necessary systems in place to account for both the increase in customers and temperatures. Food bacteria can multiply quickly in warm weather and food businesses must ensure food is stored correctly.”

Some of the reasons for the Closure Orders in July include: live rats spotted on the premises; rat droppings found near food storage and evidence of pests gnawing foodstuffs; a very poor standard of basic hygiene in the food preparation areas posing a risk of food contamination; food handlers inadequately trained and lacking knowledge on temperature control, pest control and cleaning; high-risk cooked foods were not temperature-controlled, with chicken found to have been stored at 23 degrees Celsius; and a lack of food safety monitoring leading to unsafe food being produced and sold.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media