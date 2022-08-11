Three car collision at Port Road Letterkenny - two hospitalised

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Port Road, Letterkenny at 12.40pm, this afternoon.
Two people have been taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Investigations are ongoing and the road is open, gardai have confirmed.
