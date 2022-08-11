Man found with Valentine's Day cocaine haul appears in court

A Letterkenny man was found in possession of €630 of cocaine when Gardaí raided his home

Deji Yemi appeared before Letterkenny District Court in connection with the find on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

The 21-year-old, of Chestnut Grove, Letterkenny, was charged with possession of cocaine on February 14, 2021.

Yemi, who was accompanied by his mother to court, was also charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or supply the drug to others.

Details of the arrest of Yemi were given and Judge Alan Mitchell accepted jurisdiction in the matter.

Bail was granted on Yemi’s own bond of €300 and legal aid was granted to his solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton sought conditions to be attached to Yemi’s bail. Yemi is to commit no further offence, be of good behaviour and is to sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station once a week.

The case was adjourned to the September 5 sitting of the court.