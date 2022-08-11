Death notices for Donegal - Thursday evening, August 11, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Anne Cannon, Gortahork



The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Anne (Nan) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.



Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sisters Rosaline and Margaret, she is survived by her son John, daughter Rosaline, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

The wake will commence at her daughter Rosaline's residence in Ardsbeg on Thursday evening 6pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

John Joe Dowd, Killybegs



The death has occurred of John Joe Dowd, Fintra, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons Nigel, Damien and Emmett, daughter Carol, daughters in law, sisters, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Den Rua Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair, F92 X4H9



Fuair Daniel (Den Rua) Ó Gallachóir as Strath na Corcrach, Na Doirí Beaga ach gurb as an tSlaochán ó dhúchas dó bás go suaimhneach sa bhaile inné.

Maireann a bhean Margaret, iníonacha; Eileen, Máire agus Nóirín, mic; Joe, Doiminic agus Donal, garpháistí; Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise agus Aoife agus gaolta eile.

B'é an duine deireanach dó theaghlach. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Dhéanfar é a fhaire sa bhaile Deardaoin. Déarfar an paidrín an dá oíche ag a 8 a chlog. Ní bheidh faire sa teach i ndiaidh an phaidrín go dtí 11 a chlog ar maidin agus ní bheidh faire maidin an tórraimh.

Curfar é i Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán i ndiaidh Aifreann 11 a chlog i dTeach Pobail Mhuire sná Doirí Beaga Dé Sathairn.

The peaceful death has taken place at home Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher Stranacorkra, Derrybeg originally from Sleeghan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Eileen, Máire and Nóirín, sons Joe, Doiminic and Donal, grandchildren Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise and Aoife and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

His remains are reposing at this home with Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Mary Shovlin, Dublin / Fintown

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary Shovlin (née McKeown), of Glenageary, Dublin and late of Granitefield, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and Fintown, County Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Paddy, devoted grandmother of the late Thomas and predeceased by her sister Nancy and brother Josie, much loved mother of Mary, John, Paddy, Conor and Ken. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Karen, Julie, Yvette and Paula, son-in-law Terry, grandchildren Niall, Ali, Kevin, JJ, Sam, Ben, Julian, Andrew, Robyne, Sarah, Conor, Jane, Amy and Chloe, great-grandson David, sister Breda, brothers Declan, John and Brendan, extended family and friends.

The house is private please. Her remains will repose at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 PW73 on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Committal Service will take place on Saturday at 11am at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Mollie Long, Sheffield / Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mollie Long, Station Road, Chapel Town, Sheffield, England, on July 25.

Wife of the late Charles Long, Cappry, Ballybofey. Mother to John Long, Meencrumlin, Ballybofey, Catherine, Anne and Margaret of Sheffield, England. Mother-in-law to Chris, Mick and Paul. Grandmother to Michael, Mary-Kate, Patrick, Thomas, Catherine, Jennifer, Charles and Bernadette. Great-grandmother to Charlie, Dylan and Isaac.

Her remains are reposing at Terence McClintock's Funeral Premises, Ballyboe, Convoy, F93 WF54, on Thursday from 7pm until 9pm.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 9.15am for 10am Funeral Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery in the family plot. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://churchservices.te/stranorlar

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Columban Fathers c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director.

Ada Wall, Dublin / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Adelaide (Ada) Marie Celine Wall, (née Daly), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballyshannon

She died peacefully on Tuesday in the care of Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral on Friday in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

